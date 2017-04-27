M. Night Shyamalan confirms ‘Unbreakable’ sequel, returning stars and a twist

M. Night Shyamalan. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, April 27 — M. Night Shyamalan has revealed that the long-anticipated sequel for his 2000 superhero thriller Unbreakable is in the pipeline, with a twist.

Announcing the news of the film via Twitter, the Indian-American film director, screenwriter and author also unveiled that the Unbreakable sequel will be set in the same universe as his latest movie release Split, which starred James McAvoy as a kidnapper with multiple personalities.

Both Bruce Willis and McAvoy will return to reprise their roles in the respective movies for the combined sequel (Willis as David Dunn), with Samuel L. Jackson also on board to reprise his Elijah Price character in Unbreakable — also known by his pseudonym Mr. Glass — along with Anya Taylor-Joy.

The sequel has been dubbed Glass, with Universal Pictures and Blumhouse producing and a preliminary release date set for January 18, 2019 (via Variety). — AFP-Relaxnews