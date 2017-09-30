Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Lynda Carter tells James Cameron to stop ‘thuggish jabs’ against Wonder Woman

Saturday September 30, 2017
04:15 PM GMT+8

Tools

Lynda Carter attends the 41st Annual Gracie Awards at Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on May 24, 2016 in Beverly Hills. — AFP picLynda Carter attends the 41st Annual Gracie Awards at Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on May 24, 2016 in Beverly Hills. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Sept 30 — Looks like original Wonder Woman Lynda Carter has had it with James Cameron and his slagging off the new Wonder Woman film.

In a Facebook post, Carter likened Cameron’s comments to “thuggish jabs” and defended the film as being “spot on”.

She said she knew what she was talking about as she had “embodied this character for more than 40 years.”

Cameron has been very vocal about his distaste for Patty Jenkin’s film, saying recently in an interview about Wonder Woman: "She's absolutely drop-dead gorgeous. To me, that's not breaking ground."

