Lupe Fiasco teases new album to drop next year

Lupe Fiasco (left) made an about-turn after previously announcing he was cancelling his next album — YouTube screencapLOS ANGELES, Dec 28 — American rapper and record producer Lupe Fiasco has revealed details about an upcoming album set to drop in 2017, just weeks after vehemently announcing he would not return to the music scene with all albums cancelled.

The performer—whose self-imposed retirement came about due to heavy criticism of his most recent release, freestyle track N.E.R.D.—announced on Twitter that he will unleash a new album titled Drogas Light on February 10, 2017.

Fiasco also unveiled the track listing for the upcoming record, which consists of 14 new songs with titles such as Dopamine Lit, Promise, Pick Up The Phone, and NGL—featuring Ty Dolla $ign.

The album also features various guest vocals, among which are Made In The USA featuring Bianca Sings, Jump featuring Gizzle, City Of The Year featuring Rondo, and Tranquillo featuring Rick Ross and Big K.R.I.T (via Billboard). — AFP-Relaxnews