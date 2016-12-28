Last updated Wednesday, December 28, 2016 11:55 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Lupe Fiasco teases new album to drop next year

Wednesday December 28, 2016
09:56 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Football legend Paul Gascoigne in hospital after ‘alcohol-fuelled fight’ at hotelFootball legend Paul Gascoigne in hospital after ‘alcohol-fuelled fight’ at hotel

The Edit: Do you dare eat spicy bunny brains in Sichuan?The Edit: Do you dare eat spicy bunny brains in Sichuan?

The Edit: ‘Rogue One’ passes US$300m on black day for ‘Star Wars’The Edit: ‘Rogue One’ passes US$300m on black day for ‘Star Wars’

ProjekMMO: Nana yakin bakat Tajul mampu saingi Achik SpinProjekMMO: Nana yakin bakat Tajul mampu saingi Achik Spin

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Lupe Fiasco (left) made an about-turn after previously announcing he was cancelling his next album — YouTube screencapLupe Fiasco (left) made an about-turn after previously announcing he was cancelling his next album — YouTube screencapLOS ANGELES, Dec 28 — American rapper and record producer Lupe Fiasco has revealed details about an upcoming album set to drop in 2017, just weeks after vehemently announcing he would not return to the music scene with all albums cancelled.

The performer—whose self-imposed retirement came about due to heavy criticism of his most recent release, freestyle track N.E.R.D.—announced on Twitter that he will unleash a new album titled Drogas Light on February 10, 2017.

Fiasco also unveiled the track listing for the upcoming record, which consists of 14 new songs with titles such as Dopamine Lit, Promise, Pick Up The Phone, and NGL—featuring Ty Dolla $ign.

The album also features various guest vocals, among which are Made In The USA featuring Bianca Sings, Jump featuring Gizzle, City Of The Year featuring Rondo, and Tranquillo featuring Rick Ross and Big K.R.I.T (via Billboard). — AFP-Relaxnews

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline