Showbiz

Luis Fonsi and Demi Lovato video hits a billion views

Thursday March 15, 2018
10:11 AM GMT+8

A screengrab of Luis Fonsi and Demi Lovato’s ‘Échame La Culpa’. — AFP picA screengrab of Luis Fonsi and Demi Lovato’s ‘Échame La Culpa’. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, March 15 — Demi Lovato and Luis Fonsi’s video for Échame La Culpa has joined an elite crowd after hitting one billion views on YouTube.

The steamy joint video reached its one billionth view in just four months.

The US pop superstar and the Puerto Rican artist behind Despacito both shared their excitement on social media.

“Thank you guys so much for all the love on the #EchameLaCulpa video!!!,” tweeted Lovato, while Fonsi wrote on Instagram, “This is awesome!!! Muchas gracias mi gente.”

Échame La Culpa was released in November, followed by an English-language remix of the track called Not on Me that came out earlier this month.

Fonsi appears to have the Midas touch for music videos: Last August, his runaway hit Despacito became the most-watched video on YouTube, where it currently boasts 4.9 billion views. — AFP-Relaxnews

