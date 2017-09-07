Lucy Boynton boards Queen biopic to play Mary Austin

LOS ANGELES, Sept 7 — Fox has tapped English actress Lucy Boynton to play Mary Austin, lifelong companion of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, in the upcoming biopic on the iconic band.

The film, to be directed by Bryan Singer and backed by New Regency and GK Films, has been titled Bohemian Rhapsody and will chronicle the years leading up to Queen’s legendary appearance at the Live Aid (1985) concert in 1985.

Austin, who grew up in a struggling working-class home in West London, met Mercury through fellow Queen bandmate Brian Austin whom she dated briefly before her love affair with Mercury.

She and Mercury lived together for years and later split up on good terms, and she was widely regarded as a muse for which he wrote a number of songs including Love of My Life from A Night at the Opera.

Rami Malek has been cast as Mercury in the feature, with Ben Hardy (X-Men: Apocalypse, Mary Shelley) to play drummer Roger Taylor, Gwilym Lee (The Hollow Crown) to portray lead guitarist Brian May and Joe Mazzello (The Social Network) to tackle the role of bass guitarist John Deacon.

Bohemian Rhapsody is slated to bow in the US on December 25, 2018 (via Deadline). — AFP-Relaxnews