Lucas sets up futurisitic home for ‘Star Wars’ characters (VIDEO)

Thursday January 12, 2017
08:39 AM GMT+8

LOS ANGELES, Jan 12 — R2-D2, C-3PO and Darth Vader have finally found a home where they can peacefully coexist.

Star Wars creator George Lucas' planned museum settling on Los Angeles for its upcoming site — these architectural renderings reflecting an aptly futuristic structure.

Lucas going a bit highbrow in officially calling it the Lucas Museum for Narrative Art — but when you put a billion dollars of your own money behind a project, you can call it whatever you want.

George Lucas and his wife Mellody Hobson arrive at the European Premiere of 'Star Wars, The Force Awakens' in Leicester Square, London December 16, 2015. — ReutersGeorge Lucas and his wife Mellody Hobson arrive at the European Premiere of 'Star Wars, The Force Awakens' in Leicester Square, London December 16, 2015. — ReutersThe museum not only to feature all things Star Wars, as in this traveling exhibit, but also thousands of paintings from Lucas' personal collection, including works by Norman Rockwell and NC Wyeth.

The building was originally planned for Chicago — hometown of his wife Mellody Hobson, a major financial executive and TV news contributor — but Lucas ran into legal challenges from land conservationists... which proved to be an asteroid field that not even Han Solo could help him navigate. — Reuters

