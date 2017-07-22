Louis Tomlinson’s official video for ‘Back to You’ (VIDEO)

Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Louis Tomlinson's official video for 'Back to You'

Saturday July 22, 2017
LOS ANGELES, July 22 — One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson released the official video for his second single, Back to You. The video features him collaborating with Bebe Rexha as well as Digital Farm Animals.

Louis Tomlinson just released his latest video for his second single. — Reuters picLouis Tomlinson just released his latest video for his second single. — Reuters picTomlinson’s last single was Just Hold On, a team up with Steve Aoki. Though this is his second single, his latest is his first solo venture.

This is the latest to come from a One Direction member, after Zayn Malik and Harry Styles released albums while Liam Payne and Niall Horan have released singles.

