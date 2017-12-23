Louis CK’s cancelled film leaks on the Internet

John Malkovich and Chloe Grace Moretz in a scene from 'I Love You, Daddy'. — Screengrab from YouTubeLOS ANGELES, Dec 23 — Louis CK’s I Love You, Daddy might not make it to cinemas but it has made it to the Internet thanks to leaked screeners.

Screeners are usually sent out to industry insiders prior to major award shows and are often sources for pirated links. According to TorrentFreak, collective Hive-CM8 has leaked the film despite its usual stance not to leak screeners before Christmas. The justification was because the film was unlikely to make it to theatres unlike other screeners available to them.

Louis CK has apparently gotten the rights to the film and is likely planning to sell the film direct to fans from his own website. The leak might dent the profits he might make, except perhaps from his hardcore fans.