London’s O2 prepares to host major Prince exhibition this autumn

Prince performing during half-time at Super Bowl XLI in 2007. ― AFP picLONDON, Aug 24 ― The O2 in London is preparing to host the world premiere of a travelling exhibition devoted to the late and legendary singer Prince, with tickets set to go on sale tomorrow.

“My Name is Prince” will feature hundreds of never-before-seenartifacts from Paisley Park, Prince's Minnesota estate, including instruments, stage outfits, awards and handwritten song lyrics.

Highlights will include clothing from the artist's 1984-85 Purple Rain tour and 1988-89 LoveSexy tour, wardrobe items from the 1990 film Graffiti Bridge, the Gibson L65 guitar Prince played in his national television debut on American Bandstand in 1980 and the orange cloud guitar made for his 2007 Super Bowl halftime performance.

Also on display will be Third Eye sunglasses from 2014, a diamond-studded cane from 2015 and the artist's “Raspberry Beret” cloud suit from 1985.

“My Name Is Prince” will only be in London for 21 days ― a number chosen in tribute to the 21 sold-out concerts Prince played at the O2 in August and September 2007.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow, August 25 at 9am London time. ― AFP-Relaxnews