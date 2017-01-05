London walking tour, concert series mark David Bowie’s 70th birthday

David Bowie seen here in 1983. The musician would have turned 70 on Sunday. ― AFP picLONDON, Jan 5 ― January 8 will mark what would have been the 70th birthday of David Bowie, who died in 2016. To honour the iconic musician, a new walking tour will begin in London on Sunday, while a Brixton concert will mark the start of a series of global shows honouring the artist.

Sunday will mark the launch of a new walking tour visiting spots in Bowie's hometown of Brixton, London. The two-hour guided tour, organised in conjunction with the Lambeth Council, promises to be “an all-encompassing journey from birth to death” and will include anecdotes from the artist's life.

Leading the tours will be lifelong Bowie fan and musician Nick Stephenson, who, guitar in hand, will perform songs including Starman, Heroes and Life on Mars over the course of the tour and encourages others to sing along.

After the initial Sunday launch, the walking tour will be held on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Find out more about the tour at bowietourlondon.co.uk.

On Sunday evening, the O2 Academy in Brixton will host a concert in honour of David Bowie featuring actor Gary Oldman, a friend of the late performer, and a large ensemble of musicians, including some of his former band members.

“This is the first and last time this inner circle will do anything like this and these shows are likely to be the last time that they perform his music together; sadly, this may be the closest anyone will come to a David Bowie live experience ever again,” states a concert announcement.

The London show will be part of a global series of concerts called “Celebrating David Bowie” and with proceeds going to local charities. At each show, a touring ensemble of 30 musicians will be joined by 40 or more local musicians. Next up is New York on January 10, followed by Los Angeles and Sydney in January and Tokyo on February 2.

Follow news of the “Celebrating David Bowie” tour at celebratingdavidbowie.com. ― AFP-Relaxnews