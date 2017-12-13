Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Live-action film ‘Detective Pikachu’ announces release date

Wednesday December 13, 2017
03:24 PM GMT+8

‘Detective Pikachu’ will see the popular Pokemon solving crimes with a little help from his human friends. — Screengrab from YouTube‘Detective Pikachu’ will see the popular Pokemon solving crimes with a little help from his human friends. — Screengrab from YouTubeLOS ANGELES, Dec 13 — The Rob Letterman-helmed film will debut on May 10, 2019, reports Deadline.

Legendary Entertainment’s live-action project, based on an adventure video game spinoff of the Pokémon franchise, where players solve mysteries along with the talking Pikachu character, stars Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool).

Reynolds will provide voice as well as motion-capture work for the titular character, who sports a Sherlock Holmes-inspired deerstalker hat. The cast also includes Justice Smith (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) and Kathryn Newton (Big Little Lies).

Rob Letterman will direct Detective Pikachu, based on a script by Nicole Perlman and Alex Hirsch. — AFP-Relaxnews

