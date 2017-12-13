Live-action film ‘Detective Pikachu’ announces release date

LOS ANGELES, Dec 13 — The Rob Letterman-helmed film will debut on May 10, 2019, reports Deadline.

Legendary Entertainment’s live-action project, based on an adventure video game spinoff of the Pokémon franchise, where players solve mysteries along with the talking Pikachu character, stars Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool).

Reynolds will provide voice as well as motion-capture work for the titular character, who sports a Sherlock Holmes-inspired deerstalker hat. The cast also includes Justice Smith (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) and Kathryn Newton (Big Little Lies).

Rob Letterman will direct Detective Pikachu, based on a script by Nicole Perlman and Alex Hirsch.