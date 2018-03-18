Liv Tyler tries to save Bel Powley in ‘Wildling’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, March 18 — IFC Films has released a new trailer for director Fritz Böhm’s upcoming directorial debut Wildling.

The werewolf horror film stars Bel Powley, Liv Tyler, Brad Dourif, James LeGros and Troy Ruptash. It centres on a child named Anna, who has been kept confined in an attic by a man she calls ‘Daddy’. After she is rescued, the mystery behind why she was held reveals more than meets the eye.

The synopsis of the film reads: “A teenage girl’s coming of age comes with a terrifying twist in this spellbinding take on the werewolf legend. Since birth, Anna (Powley) has been raised in isolation by a man she knows only as Daddy (Dourif) who has done everything possible to conceal the truth about the girl’s origins from her. But when the teenage Anna is suddenly thrust into the real world under the protection of no-nonsense police officer Ellen (Tyler), it soon becomes clear that the young woman is far from ordinary. Unable to adjust to a normal life, Anna finds herself drawn instead to the wild freedom of the forest while struggling to resist the growing bloodlust that has awakened inside her. This moodily atmospheric thriller combines supernatural scares with a myth-like tale of self-discovery.”

Wildling is set for release on April 13.

A screengrab from upcoming werewolf horror film ‘Wildling’ that stars Liv Tyler, Bel Powley and Brad Dourif among others.