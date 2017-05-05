Listen to Niall Horan’s single ‘Slow Hands’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANEGELS, May 5 — One Direction’s Niall Horan has released a new solo single, following up last year’s This Town.

Before releasing Slow Hands to fans, Horan took to SiriusXM Hits 1 to talk about the track with host Mikey Piff, who later tweeted,”#SlowHands is awesome. Unexpected and can’t wait for you to hear what it sounds like.”

Slow Hands is the second solo single from the Irish singer.

This Town was released in September — the first solo single released by any of the remaining One Direction members and the first to come from Horan’s debut solo album.

The track arrives the same week as fellow 1D member Harry Styles revealed another track off his own debut solo album, which is due out May 12.

Release details about Horan’s album have yet to be revealed. — AFP-Relaxnews

One Direction's Niall Horan. — AFP pic