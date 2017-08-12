Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Listen to Liam Gallagher’s latest single, ‘For What’s It’s Worth’ (VIDEO)

Saturday August 12, 2017
03:20 PM GMT+8

LOS ANGELES, Aug 12 — Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has just revealed the third track from his debut solo album, due out in October.

The latest track is one of 12 tracks on Liam Gallagher's latest album. — Reuters picThe latest track is one of 12 tracks on Liam Gallagher's latest album. — Reuters picFollowing previously released tracks “Wall of Glass” and “Chinatown,” the newest song is a pop-rock number called “For What It’s Worth.”

In an interview with Radio X, Gallagher described it as the “most Oasis-y song on the album.”

For What It’s Worth is one of 12 tracks included on the upcoming album, As You Were, which is set for release on October 6, 2017. The album is currently available for pre-order at www.liamgallagher.com, with the three already-released tracks available as instant downloads with a pre-order.

The singer has a series of tour dates lined up through the end of the year, with shows in Asia through August 22, then in the UK and Europe through August 27 and in the US throughout the second half of November. — AFP-Relaxnews

