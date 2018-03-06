Listen to Lana Del Rey cover ‘Evita’ song (VIDEO)

Singer Lana Del Rey performs at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2014. — Reuters picNEW YORK, March 6 — Lana Del Rey offers a rendition of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s You Must Love Me from the musical Evita in a newly released recording.

The track will be included on an upcoming compilation album titled Unmasked: The Platinum Collection, honoring Lloyd Webber on the occasion of his 70th birthday.

Unmasked: The Platinum Collection releases March 16 and features contributions from Boyzone, Gregory Porter and Nicole Scherzinger, among other artists, as well as a collection of favorite recordings sung by Barbra Streisand, Glenn Close, Sarah Brightman, Madonna and others.

The album will also include the first official release of Beyoncé performing Learn to Be Lonely at the 2005 Academy Awards with Lloyd Webber on piano. — AFP-Relaxnews