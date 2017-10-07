Listen to alternative versions of Queen’s classic anthems

Freddie Mercury performs with Brian May, both of the British rock band, Queen. — Handout via CinemaOnlineLOS ANGELES, Oct 7 — Queen is marking the 40th anniversary of 1977 album News of the World with the release of previously unheard versions of We Are the Champions and We Will Rock You.

News of the World was released in October 1977 and is one of the band’s biggest-selling albums. It opens with the group’s two stadium anthems, We Will Rock You written by Brian May and We Are the Champions by Freddie Mercury, both worldwide hits and staples at sporting events.



The newly released, previously unheard versions of the two tracks have just been released as digital downloads to the mark the album’s anniversary.



Both are taken from a box set edition of News of the World that is set for release on November 17 and will include two CDs of recently unearthed outtakes and rarities. One of those CDs is a newly created “alternative” version of the entire album, dubbed Raw Sessions and including these two tracks.



The We Will Rock You recording includes the band’s studio banter and a guitar solo reminiscent of Jimi Hendrix, while We Are the Champions features many instrumental elements and a fade-out not heard in the classic version of the song. — AFP-Relaxnews