Listen: Sam Smith reveals new single ‘Pray’ (VIDEO)

Friday October 6, 2017
06:19 PM GMT+8

LONDON, Oct 6 — After releasing a new single last month, Sam Smith is back with another, along with news that his highly anticipated second album is set to drop November 3.

Smith announced via Instagram, “My beautiful fans, I am so so excited to finally share this news... My second album The Thrill Of It All is yours November 3rd!!”

He also revealed the album’s 10-song track listing, which opens with his previously released single Too Good At Goodbyes and closes with the new track, called Pray.

The new single is available to stream or download on multiple platforms via: samsmith.world/PrayWE

 

The Thrill of It All is available to pre-order at samsmithworld.com/thrill-of-it-all-row, where fans can also stay up-to-date on soon-to-be-announced tour dates. — AFP-Relaxnews

Sam Smith is back with new single ‘Pray’, along with news that his highly anticipated second album is set to drop November 3. — Picture via YouTube/SamSmithWorldVEVOSam Smith is back with new single ‘Pray’, along with news that his highly anticipated second album is set to drop November 3. — Picture via YouTube/SamSmithWorldVEVO

