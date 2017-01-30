List of Screen Actors Guild Awards winners

LOS ANGELES, Jan 30 — Here is the list of winners for the 23rd Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, held today in Los Angeles:
Film winners
Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture:
Hidden Figures
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role:
Denzel Washington, Fences
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role:
Emma Stone, La La Land
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role:
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role:
Viola Davis, Fences
Television nominees
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series:
Stranger Things
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series:
Orange is the New Black
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series:
John Lithgow, The Crown
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series:
Claire Foy, The Crown
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series:
William H. Macy, Shameless
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series:
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or miniseries:
Bryan Cranston, All the Way
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or miniseries:
Sarah Paulson, The People vs. O.J. Simpson. — AFP