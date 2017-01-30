List of Screen Actors Guild Awards winners

Emma Stone accepts her award for Female Actor in a Leading Role for La La Land during the 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2017. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 30 — Here is the list of winners for the 23rd Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, held today in Los Angeles:

Film winners

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture:

Hidden Figures

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role:

Denzel Washington, Fences

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role:

Emma Stone, La La Land

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role:

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role:

Viola Davis, Fences

Television nominees

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series:

Stranger Things

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series:

Orange is the New Black

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series:

John Lithgow, The Crown

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series:

Claire Foy, The Crown

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series:

William H. Macy, Shameless

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series:

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or miniseries:

Bryan Cranston, All the Way

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or miniseries:

Sarah Paulson, The People vs. O.J. Simpson. — AFP