List of nominees for the 74th Golden Globe Awards

Producer Sam Esmail (3rd right) poses with the award for Best Television Series — Drama for ‘Mr Robot’ with the cast and crew at the 73rd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills January 10, 2016. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 5 — Here are the nominees in key categories for the 74th Golden Globe Awards, which will be handed out on Sunday in Beverly Hills:

FILM

Best film, drama

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Best film, musical or comedy

20th Century Women

Deadpool

Florence Foster Jenkins

La La Land

Sing Street

Best actor, drama

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Joel Edgerton, Loving

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Best actress, drama

Amy Adams, Arrival

Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Best actor, musical or comedy

Colin Farrell, The Lobster

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Jonah Hill, War Dogs

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool

Best actress, musical or comedy

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women

Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply

Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best supporting actor

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins

Dev Patel, Lion

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Best supporting actress

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Best director

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Best foreign language film

Divines (France)

Elle (France)

Neruda (Chile)

The Salesman (Iran/France)

Toni Erdmann (Germany)

Best animated feature

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

Sing

Zootopia

TELEVISION

Best drama series

The Crown (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

This Is Us (NBC)

Westworld (HBO)

Best drama actor

Rami Malek, Mr Robot

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

Best drama actress

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Keri Russell, The Americans

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Best musical or comedy series

Atlanta (FX)

Black-ish (ABC)

Mozart in the Jungle (Amazon)

Transparent (Amazon)

Veep (HBO)

Best musical or comedy actor

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Nick Nolte, Graves

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Best musical or comedy actress

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce

Issa Rae, Insecure

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Best limited series or TV movie

American Crime (ABC)

The Dresser (Starz)

The Night Manager (AMC)

The Night Of (HBO)

The People vs O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (FX)

Best limited series or TV movie actor

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Bryan Cranston, All The Way

Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

John Turturro, The Night Of

Courtney B. Vance, The People vs O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Best limited series or TV movie actress

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience

Sarah Paulson, The People vs O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Charlotte Rampling, London Spy

Kerry Washington, Confirmation

Films with most nominations

La La Land - 7

Moonlight - 6

Manchester by the Sea - 5

Florence Foster Jenkins - 4

Lion - 4. — AFP