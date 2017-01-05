List of nominees for the 74th Golden Globe Awards

LOS ANGELES, Jan 5 — Here are the nominees in key categories for the 74th Golden Globe Awards, which will be handed out on Sunday in Beverly Hills:
FILM
Best film, drama
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Best film, musical or comedy
20th Century Women
Deadpool
Florence Foster Jenkins
La La Land
Sing Street
Best actor, drama
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Joel Edgerton, Loving
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
Best actress, drama
Amy Adams, Arrival
Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Best actor, musical or comedy
Colin Farrell, The Lobster
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Jonah Hill, War Dogs
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool
Best actress, musical or comedy
Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply
Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Best supporting actor
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins
Dev Patel, Lion
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals
Best supporting actress
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Best director
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Best foreign language film
Divines (France)
Elle (France)
Neruda (Chile)
The Salesman (Iran/France)
Toni Erdmann (Germany)
Best animated feature
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
Sing
Zootopia
TELEVISION
Best drama series
The Crown (Netflix)
Game of Thrones (HBO)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
This Is Us (NBC)
Westworld (HBO)
Best drama actor
Rami Malek, Mr Robot
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath
Best drama actress
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Keri Russell, The Americans
Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Best musical or comedy series
Atlanta (FX)
Black-ish (ABC)
Mozart in the Jungle (Amazon)
Transparent (Amazon)
Veep (HBO)
Best musical or comedy actor
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Nick Nolte, Graves
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Best musical or comedy actress
Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce
Issa Rae, Insecure
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Best limited series or TV movie
American Crime (ABC)
The Dresser (Starz)
The Night Manager (AMC)
The Night Of (HBO)
The People vs O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (FX)
Best limited series or TV movie actor
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Bryan Cranston, All The Way
Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
John Turturro, The Night Of
Courtney B. Vance, The People vs O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Best limited series or TV movie actress
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience
Sarah Paulson, The People vs O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Charlotte Rampling, London Spy
Kerry Washington, Confirmation
Films with most nominations
La La Land - 7
Moonlight - 6
Manchester by the Sea - 5
Florence Foster Jenkins - 4
Lion - 4. — AFP