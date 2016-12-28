Last updated Wednesday, December 28, 2016 11:55 pm GMT+8

‘Lion’ to receive the Zurich Film Festival’s Diversity in Film award

(From left) Actors Nicole Kidman, Dev Patel and David Wenham attend the ‘Lion’ Press Conference during 2016 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 11, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. — AFP pic(From left) Actors Nicole Kidman, Dev Patel and David Wenham attend the ‘Lion’ Press Conference during 2016 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 11, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Dec 28 — Garth Davis’s feature debut Lion has received the Diversity in Film award from Zurich Film Festival, following the film’s world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival in September 2016.

The Emmy-nominated Australian director’s film is based on the non-fiction book A Long Way Home by Saroo Brierley and Larry Buttrose. It stars Dev Patel, Rooney Mara, Nicole Kidman and Sunny Pawar.

The film tells the real-life story of Saroo Brierley who is tragically separated from his family at five years old and adopted by an Australian couple. Twenty-five years later, he embarks on a journey to find his birth mother, using Google Earth to track his journey.

Lion, which was produced by Iain Canning and Emile Sherman at See-Saw Films, will be given the Diversity award by Karl Spoerri, the co-director of the Zurich Film Festival, on December 28, 2017, during a special screening of the film hosted by Harvey Weinstein in Gstaad (via Variety). — AFP-Relaxnews

