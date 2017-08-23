Linkin Park plan public memorial for Chester Bennington

Chester Bennington of Linkin Park performs ‘Burn It Down’ at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 18, 2012. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Aug 23 — Rockers Linkin Park said yesterday that they were planning a public memorial for frontman Chester Bennington, a month after he committed suicide.

The band in a Facebook post revealed only that the “special public event” would take place in Los Angeles, saying that more details would be announced later.

“Just wanted to say thank you to all our fans around the world for the tremendous outpouring of love, which has strengthened our spirit during this incredibly difficult time,” the band wrote.

Bennington — whose raw, angry metal voice duelled with guitarist Mike Shinoda’s hip-hop asides to create the band’s “nu metal” sound — was found hanging at his Los Angeles home on July 20.

The 41-year-old had struggled throughout his life with drugs and alcohol and the trauma of child abuse.

Fans around the world have organized dozens of events to remember Bennington after his death, with his shocked bandmates voicing support but not taking part. — AFP