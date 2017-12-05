Linkin Park honours Chester Bennington in ‘Crawling’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Dec 5 — Linkin Park has released a moving video in tribute to the band’s late lead singer, Chester Bennington, who died earlier this year.

The black-and-white video for Crawling, off the band’s upcoming live album One More Light Live, shows Bennington performing to a full crowd and getting up close with fans.

The original studio track Crawling appeared on the band’s album Hybrid Theory, and the song is featured on the upcoming live album in the piano-only version heard in the video.

One More Light Live is due out December 15 and includes performances from Linkin Park’s 2017 concerts in Europe in support of the May 2017 album One More Light — Bennington’s final shows with the band.

“The shows we played together during the early summer of 2017 were extraordinary. Chester shared with us that he felt this was the best tour we had ever done. The camaraderie and joy we experienced on stage reflected our deep connection with each other, with our fans, and with the music,” the band said when announcing the live album, which is dedicated to Bennington. — AFP-Relaxnews

Linkin Park, fronted by lead singer Chester Bennington (right), perform at Rock in Rio USA in 2015. — AFP pic