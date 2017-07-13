Lily James joins ‘Mamma Mia’ sequel

Lily James poses at the premiere for the movie ‘Baby Driver’ in Los Angeles June 14, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, July 13 — Baby Driver star Lily James has been added to the cast of the upcoming sequel of Mamma Mia.

Titled Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again, the sequel is a follow-up to the 2008 adaptation of the stage musical based on ABBA songs.

Joining returning cast members like Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Amanda Seyfried, Christine Baranski and Colin Firth, James will play the role of “Young Donna”, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

The film will go back and forth in time to show how relationships forged in the past resonate in the present.

The sequel will feature other ABBA songs that are not included in the first film, but will also reprise several fan favourite hits.

James is no stranger to singing. She sings A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes from 2015’s Cinderella, in which she played the titular role.

Written and directed by Ol Parker, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again is slated to be released in 2018, 10 years after the first film.

Meanwhile, James will be coming to Malaysia on July 17, 2017 to promote her latest film Baby Driver, alongside her co-star Ansel Elgort and director Edgar Wright. — CinemaOnline