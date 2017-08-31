Lily Collins engages with ‘Tolkien’ biopic

Lily Collins poses during the photocall for the film ‘Okja’ at the 70th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 19, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 31 — British-American actress Lily Collins has joined the cast of Tolkien opposite Nicholas Hoult, who is to play the central character and author of The Lord of the Rings.

Hoult is already installed as The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit author JRR Tolkien, while Collins will play Edith Bratt, the celebrated writer’s enduring love interest.

Bratt was so significant to Tolkien that she was used as the basis for Elven princess Arwen in The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Produced by Fox Searchlight and Chernin Entertainment, Tolkien focuses on the British author's youth in the years preceding World War I.

He met Bratt at the age of 16 —she being 19 at the time — but, concerned by his academic performance as well as social mores, his guardian forbid from continuing the courtship until Tolkien was 21, by which time Bratt had accepted a proposal from someone else.

Completing his undergraduate studies, Tolkien went on to serve as a conscript in World War I and in 1920 returned to academia, becoming a professor at Oxford University.

The Hobbit, initially written for Tolkien's own children, was first published in 1937, followed by The Lord of the Rings trilogy from 1954.

Lily Collins comes to the biopic after a leading roles in 1930s Hollywood drama The Last Tycoon, fairy tale interpretation Mirror Mirror, fantasy adaptation The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones and Warren Beatty's 1950s romance Rules Don't Apply, the last of which saw Collins nominated for a Golden Globe.

In 2017, she has so far appeared in Netflix’s young adult health drama To The Bone and animal friendship film Okja. — AFP-Relaxnews