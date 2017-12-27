Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Lil Wayne drops ‘Dedication 6’ mixtape

Wednesday December 27, 2017
Rapper Lil Wayne — AFP picRapper Lil Wayne — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Dec 27 — On Christmas Day, Lil Wayne treated fans to the latest instalment in his mixtape series with DJ Drama.

“I wish u all a very Merry Christmas and a happy Tune year!” said the rapper in a tweet announcing the release.

On the 15-track mixtape, Lil Wayne can be heard remixing 2017 tracks by Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, Lil Uzi Vert, Post Malone and many more artists, including several up-and-comers. He also collaborates with artists including Nicki Minaj.

The New Orleans native frequently releases mixtapes; his previous Dedication instalment dropped in 2013, followed more recently by efforts like the 2015 mixtape No Ceilings 2 and 2017's T-Wayne, a collaboration with T-Pain.

Download the mixtape via www.datpiff.com/d6.http://www.datpiff.com/d6

Hear a preview here. — AFP-Relaxnews

