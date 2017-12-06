Lil Uzi Vert and Nicki Minaj drop joint video for ‘The Way Life Goes’

LOS ANGELES, Dec 6 — After teasing fans with photos from the set of their joint video, Lil Uzi Vert and Nicki Minaj have finally released the clip for The Way Life Goes (Remix).

The video, directed by DAPS, opens on Lil Uzi Vert tied to a tree, depleted and searching for a means of escape.

A glamorously dressed Minaj can be seen inside a cabin with a sharp knife and a rope; meanwhile, outside, Lil Uzi Vert’s situation grows increasingly dire, with a pitbull looming nearby and an already-dug grave seen waiting. At nightfall, a woman shows up to deliver the final blow.

The Way Life Goes appears on Lil Uzi Vert’s debut studio album Luv is Rage 2, and the remix marks one of Minaj’s many high-profile assists in the past year, among them Katy Perry’s Swish Swish and Fergie’s You Already Know.

Watch Lil Uzi Vert’s The Way Life Goes Remix (Feat. Nicki Minaj) here. — AFP-Relaxnews