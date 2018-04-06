Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Watch the trailers for ‘Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance’ (VIDEO)

Friday April 6, 2018
LOS ANGELES, April 6 ― Two new trailers for Lifetime movie Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance have been released by the US network.

The two trailers, one told from the point of view of Prince Harry and the other from the persective of his wife to be Meghan Markle, follow the couple's fairytale romance from the moment they met after being set up by friends, through their initial courtship and the intense global media attention surrounding their relationship and Meghan's life as a divorced American actress.

The romantic drama, which stars Murray Fraser as Prince Harry and Parisa Fitz-Henley as Meghan Markle, is called Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance and premieres in North America on Lifetime on Sunday, May 13. ― Reuters

Britain’s Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle meet local school children during a visit to Birmingham, Britain, March 8, 2018. — Reuters picBritain’s Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle meet local school children during a visit to Birmingham, Britain, March 8, 2018. — Reuters pic

