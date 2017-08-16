Liew Seng Tat to be Film Lab mentor at SGIFF 2017

Malaysian director Liew Seng Tat has been chosen as a mentor for SGIFF 2017's South-east Asian Film Lab.

Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF) 2017 has announced the return of its South-east Asian Film Lab for the fourth time, alongside its mentor line-up featuring the award-winning director Liew Seng Tat and one of Indonesia's most promising female filmmakers, Mouly Surya.

Liew, whose film Lelaki Harapan Dunia was selected as Malaysia’s official entry to the 88th Academy Awards, will be providing feedback and advice on the participants’ projects.

He will also be giving his own insights into the paths he has taken during his early days.

The South-east Asian Film Lab is a story development workshop for aspiring filmmakers from the region embarking on their first feature length movie.

Only 10 participants will be selected for the seven-day lab, which ends with a pitch in front of an industry panel. A development prize, the “Most Promising Project”, will be awarded at the Silver Screen Awards.

The South-east Asian Film Lab takes place from November 27 to December 2, while the 28th edition of SGIFF is happening from November 23 to December 3.

All submissions and applications will close this August 21. — CinemaOnline