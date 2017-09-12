Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Liev Schreiber, Diego Luna join Woody Allen’s film cast

Actor Liev Schreiber poses at the 2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 9, 2017. ― Reuters picActor Liev Schreiber poses at the 2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 9, 2017. ― Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Sept 12 ― Liev Schreiber and Diego Luna have joined the cast of Woody Allen's forthcoming film, alongside previously announced stars such as Selena Gomez, Elle Fanning, and Timothée Chalamet.

The project, which has also recently drawn Jude Law, Annaleigh Ashford, Rebecca Hall, Cherry Jones, Will Rogers, and Kelly Rohrbach, will be Allen's latest collaboration with Amazon and is as yet untitled.

Allen previously collaborated with Amazon on the film Cafe Society as well as Crisis in Six Scenes, which was his first foray into television.

Allen's latest project Wonder Wheel — which stars James Belushi, Juno Temple, Justin Timberlake, and Kate Winslet — has been financed by Amazon Studios and is slated to have its world premiere next month as the closing-night film of the New York Film Festival (via Deadline). ― AFP-Relaxnews

