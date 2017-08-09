Kuala Lumpur 24°C, Thunderstorm

Liam Payne says a One Direction reunion has to happen

Wednesday August 9, 2017
Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne and Harry Styles of British boy band One Direction arrive for the premiere of their documentary film ‘This is Us’ in New York, August 26, 2013. — Reuters picLouis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne and Harry Styles of British boy band One Direction arrive for the premiere of their documentary film ‘This is Us’ in New York, August 26, 2013. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 9 — Directioners will totally be delighted by Liam Payne’s recent comment that does not rule out a One Direction reunion.

In a recent interview with Buzzfeed, Payne was pretty confident that he and his former boy mates would get back together at some point in the future. The boy band heartthrobs announced an indefinite hiatus in 2015 after the release of their fifth album.  

“Yes, I think we will reunite at some point in the future. We have to. I mean, we’ve got an album we haven’t even toured yet, and I want to write some more songs as well with the boys.”

Interestingly, this is who Payne said he would love to collaborate with when asked in the same interview. 

“I think I would collaborate best with Zayn [Malik] because we do really similar types of music.”

