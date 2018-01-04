Kuala Lumpur 24°C, Mostly Cloudy

Liam Payne and Rita Ora tease ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ duet

Thursday January 4, 2018
10:34 PM GMT+8

Rita Ora had Tweeted about the collaboration, with Liam Payne also Tweeting right after. — AFP picRita Ora had Tweeted about the collaboration, with Liam Payne also Tweeting right after. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Jan 4 —Liam Payne and Rita Ora are readying their highly anticipated duet for the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack for a Friday release.

Anticipation has been high since the two artists suggested they were collaborating last month. Yesterday, they both took to social media to share a short clip from the studio in which their track, For You, can be heard.

“We did this #ForYou! Had so much fun in the studio w/ @LiamPayne”, tweeted Ora, while Payne shared the same message, swapping out his Twitter handle for Ora’s.

Payne joins fellow former One Director singer Zayn Malik in contributing to a Fifty Shades soundtrack (Malik teamed up with Taylor Swift for I Don’t Want to Live Forever from Fifty Shades Darker), while Ora actually made her acting debut in a brief role in the first film of the series.

The upbeat song is due out tomorrow, when the entire Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack will be released.

 

 

— AFP-Relaxnews

