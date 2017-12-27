Liam Neeson’s daily commute takes a wrong turn in ‘The Commuter’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Dec 27 — Check out this new TV spot for upcoming action thriller The Commuter that stars Liam Neeson.

In the film, Neeson stars as an insurance salesman on his usual train ride to work until a stranger comes up to him with a weird proposition that will not only threatens his life but that of everyone else on the train.

The film also stars Vera Farmiga, Sam Neill, Elizabeth McGovern, Jonathan Banks and Patrick Wilson.

The synopsis of the film reads: “In this action-packed thriller, Neeson plays an insurance salesman, Michael, on his daily commute home, which quickly becomes anything but routine. After being contacted by a mysterious stranger, Michael is forced to uncover the identity of a hidden passenger on his train before the last stop. As he works against the clock to solve the puzzle, he realises a deadly plan is unfolding and is unwittingly caught up in a criminal conspiracy. One that carries life and death stakes for himself and his fellow passengers.”

The Commuter is set for release on January 12, 2018.

A screengrab from action thriller ‘The Commuter’ that stars Liam Neeson.