Liam Neeson ‘un-retires’ from action films

Liam Neeson gained action star credentials after his 'Taken' films became unexpected hits — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Sept 30 — Apparently Liam Neeson was only kidding when he said he was retiring from action films.

Variety had asked him about his apparent retirement and Neeson laughed it off, saying “"You're talking in the past tense. I'm going to be doing action movies until they bury me in the ground. I'm unretired."

Previously Neeson said he was done with the action genre saying he was getting too old at sixty-five, and was keen on working on more serious projects.

So fret not, action fans. Neeson plans to keep doing action films “until he’s buried in the ground.”