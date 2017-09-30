Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Liam Neeson ‘un-retires’ from action films

Saturday September 30, 2017
04:51 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Lovato credits family for sobrietyThe Edit: Lovato credits family for sobriety

The Edit: Smartphone app to help migrantsThe Edit: Smartphone app to help migrants

The Edit: Ways to stay healthy and active as we get olderThe Edit: Ways to stay healthy and active as we get older

Ferrari’s Raikkonen tops Malaysian GP final practice sessionFerrari’s Raikkonen tops Malaysian GP final practice session

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Liam Neeson gained action star credentials after his 'Taken' films became unexpected hits — AFP picLiam Neeson gained action star credentials after his 'Taken' films became unexpected hits — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Sept 30 — Apparently Liam Neeson was only kidding when he said he was retiring from action films.

Variety had asked him about his apparent retirement and Neeson laughed it off, saying “"You're talking in the past tense. I'm going to be doing action movies until they bury me in the ground. I'm unretired."

Previously Neeson said he was done with the action genre saying he was getting too old at sixty-five, and was keen on working on more serious projects.

So fret not, action fans. Neeson plans to keep doing action films “until he’s buried in the ground.”

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline