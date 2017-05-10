Liam Neeson to star in Spanish thriller remake

Liam Neeson drew backlash from animal welfare supporters when he wrote an article claiming 'that horses, much like humans, are at their happiest and healthiest when working'. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, May 10 — Taken star Liam Neeson has signed on to star in a fresh, action-packed film titled Retribution for Studiocanal, The Picture Company and Ombra Films.

The movie, a remake of the Spanish thriller El Desconocido, follows the story of a successful Wall Street executive who discovers on his way to work that a bomb has been planted in his car by an unknown assailant.

Along with his family — who are in the car with him at the time — the man is forced to follow a series of orders throughout the day or else the bomb will be detonated (via Deadline).

The original was compared to Speed and got eight Goya Awards nominations when it was released in Spain in 2015.

Filming for the remake is set to start in the Fall, from a script penned by Chris Salmanpour and Andrew Baldwin. — AFP-Relaxnews