Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Liam Neeson finds himself on the wrong train in ‘The Commuter’ (VIDEO)

Wednesday September 13, 2017
03:52 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Robot YuMi conducts Verdi with Italian orchestraThe Edit: Robot YuMi conducts Verdi with Italian orchestra

The Edit: Check out this hilarious Honest Trailer for ‘The Mummy’The Edit: Check out this hilarious Honest Trailer for ‘The Mummy’

The Edit: There’s a ‘drive-thru’ funeral service in Japan nowThe Edit: There’s a ‘drive-thru’ funeral service in Japan now

Opposition using 1MDB to topple government, says NajibOpposition using 1MDB to topple government, says Najib

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LOS ANGELES, Sept 13 — Liam Neeson is back in action in this first trailer for action thriller The Commuter.

Neeson stars as an insurance salesman on his usual ride home to work via train until a stranger comes up to him with a strange proposition that will not only threatens his life but that of everyone else on the train.

The film also stars Vera Farmiga, Sam Neill, Elizabeth McGovern, Jonathan Banks and Patrick Wilson.

The synopsis of the film reads: “In this action-packed thriller, Neeson plays an insurance salesman, Michael, on his daily commute home, which quickly becomes anything but routine. After being contacted by a mysterious stranger, Michael is forced to uncover the identity of a hidden passenger on his train before the last stop. As he works against the clock to solve the puzzle, he realises a deadly plan is unfolding and is unwittingly caught up in a criminal conspiracy. One that carries life and death stakes for himself and his fellow passengers.”

The Commuter is set for release on January 12, 2018.

A screengrab from action thriller ‘The Commuter’ that stars Liam Neeson.A screengrab from action thriller ‘The Commuter’ that stars Liam Neeson.

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline