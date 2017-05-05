Last updated -- GMT+8

Liam Hemsworth announced for thriller ‘Killerman’

Liam Hemsworth moved from TV soaps to glossy feature films in 2009. — AFP picLiam Hemsworth moved from TV soaps to glossy feature films in 2009. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, May 5 — Australian actor Liam Hemsworth will star in the next feature film from Malik Bader, playing a money launderer with memory loss.

Co-starring in The Hunger Games, The Expendables 2, The Dressmaker and Independence Day: Resurgence, Liam Hemsworth will now lead Killerman for Malik Bader of Street Thief.

Produced by John and Michael Schwarz of Hunter’s Prayer and Deadline Gallipoli, both of which featured another Australian, Sam Worthington, as well as Myles Nestel (Machete, Stuck in Love) the Killerman film is being introduced to potential distributors at the Cannes Film Festival, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Bader’s reputation rose with 2006 mockumentary film Street Thief, in which he played a professional burglar whose techniques were based on real-life robbery tactics, and 2015 crime thriller Cash Only which won an award from the Fantasia Film Festival.

Filming on Killerman is scheduled to begin in August 2017. — AFP-Relaxnews

