Liam Gallagher, Jake Bugg announced for Exit Festival

Thursday January 19, 2017
08:37 AM GMT+8

Liam Gallagher performs with his band Beady Eye during the Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 28, 2013. — Reuters picLiam Gallagher performs with his band Beady Eye during the Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 28, 2013. — Reuters picBELGRADE, Jan 19 — The Exit Festival in Serbia has announced the first acts set to play in 2017, including Liam Gallagher, Jake Bugg, Paul Kalkbrenner and Hardwell.

The 2017 festival is scheduled for July 6-9 and will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love.

Gallagher is to headline the festival’s main stage on July 6.

  Organisers have so far announced acts set to perform on three of the festival’s stages, with more announcements to follow. 

Find out more at www.exitfest.org/en. — AFP-Relaxnws

