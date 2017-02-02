Leonardo DiCaprio to play ‘Italian Sherlock Holmes’ in ‘The Black Hand’

Leonardo DiCaprio arrives on the red carpet for the film ‘Before the Flood’ during the 41st Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), in Toronto, Canada, September 10, 2016. ― Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Feb 2 — Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio has confirmed his first new film project since winning Hollywood’s most prestigious accolade.

The actor, who recently won an Academy Award for his performance as explorer Hugh Glass in Alejandro González Iñárritu’s The Revenant, will now star in and produce an adaptation of Stephan Talty’s book The Black Hand for Paramount Pictures.

The novel — set in the 1900s — is based around the origins of the mafia in America, and follows the story of Italian-born detective Joe Petrosino, nicknamed the “Italian Sherlock Holmes”, who decides to go up against a ruthless gang dubbed “The Black Hand”.

While a screenwriter for the production has not yet been confirmed, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Jeremy Bell of The Gotham Group will produce, along with DiCaprio’s producing partner, Jennifer Davisson, and Nathaniel Posey on behalf of his Appian Way Productions (via Collider). — AFP-Relaxnews