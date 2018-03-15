Leon Bridges announces new album, shares first songs

Leon Bridges’ ‘Good Thing’ is slated for a May release. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, March 15 — US soul singer Leon Bridges has revealed details of his sophomore album and shared its first two tracks, Bad Bad News and Bet Ain’t Worth the Hand.

Titled Good Thing, the album will follow up the singer’s 2015 debut studio LP, Coming Home, and the two new tracks mark Bridges’ first new music since that album was released.

After a premiere on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 radio show, Bad Bad News and Bet Ain’t Worth the Hand are now available to stream and download, while the new album appears set for release on May 4.

Earlier this month, Bridges revealed that his debut album had achieved Gold status in the US. Since its release, the artist has gone on tour, collaborated on tracks by Odesza, Lecrae, Nick Waterhouse and Lacklehouse & Ryan Lewis, and had his Coming Home track River features on the soundtrack for Big Little Lies. — AFP-Relaxnews