Legendary Bollywood star Vinod Khanna dies at 70

Thursday April 27, 2017
04:06 PM GMT+8

This file photo taken on May 6, 2014 shows Indian Bollywood film actor Vinod Khanna during a press conference for the Hindi film 'Koyelaanchal' in Mumbai. — AFP picThis file photo taken on May 6, 2014 shows Indian Bollywood film actor Vinod Khanna during a press conference for the Hindi film 'Koyelaanchal' in Mumbai. — AFP picMUMBAI, April 27 — Veteran Bollywood star Vinod Khanna passed away today at 70 after battling cancer.

Vinod was said to be suffering from advanced bladder carcinoma. A shocking photo of the actor looking frail after being hospitalised due to severe dehydration had gone viral on social media recently. It was later reported that he was stable and responding positively to treatment.

The actor, who was also a politician with India’s BJP party, had featured in over 100 Bollywood films like Mere Apne, Insaaf, Qurbani and Amar, Akbar, Anthony. He was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Dilwale (2015).

At the peak of his career in the 1980s, Vinod famously quit films to join spiritual guru Osho Rajneesh’s commune in Pune. He subsequently returned to Bollywood after a five-year hiatus.

He is survived by his wife Kavita Khanna and children Akshaye Khanna, Rahul Khanna (both from his first marriage) as well as Sakshi Khanna and Shradha Khanna.

As the entire Bollywood fraternity mourns the star, director Karan Johar, whose production house Dharma Production is co-producing the highly anticipated Baahubali 2, also announced that the premiere of the film that was to take place tonight in Hyderabad has been cancelled as a mark of respect to the late actor.

Besides fans, many B-Town stars also took to Twitter to mourn the late actor.

 

 

 

 

