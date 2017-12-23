Lee Seung-gi plays the Monkey king in ‘A Korean Odyssey’ (VIDEO)

SEOUL, Dec 23 — The upcoming Korean drama A Korean Odyssey is an interesting take on the classic legend, Journey to the West. Instead of a retelling, the TV show is a modern-day spinoff with Sun Wukong (also known as the Monkey King) played by triple threat Lee Seung-gi.

Lee Seung-gi plays Sun Wukong, the Monkey King in this 'Journey to the West' spinoff. — YouTube screencapWritten by the Hong Sisters, the new drama will also feature Cha Seung-Won as Woo Hwi-Chul, the Bull Demon King and Oh Yeon-Seo as Jin Sun-Mi or Xuanzang in the original tale.

The show will also join Netflix’s roster alongside Prison Playbook and Argon, two other Korean shows that are part of a multi-title partnership between Netflix and CJ E&M.

While the show premiers December 23 and will play every Saturday in Korea, the theme song Let Me Go (performed by Nu’est W) was released today. Watch the video for a glimpse of what to expect when A Korean Odyssey begins.