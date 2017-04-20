Lee Min-ho to start military service in May

Lee Min Ho at the press conference for ‘Bounty Hunters’. — Picture by DramaFever/Cinema OnlineSEOUL, April 20 — Lee Min-ho will begin his mandatory military service in May.

His agency confirmed the news via a statement on Tuesday, according to The Korean Herald.

“Lee Min-ho’s enlistment date was confirmed today. He will begin service on May 12 at Gangnam-gu office as a public service officer,” MYM Entertainment said.

“He’ll spend his time preparing for the service until May.”

Earlier in the year, Lee’s agency denied media reports that said the Boys Over Flowers actor was planning to start his service in March or April.

Lee has been assigned to a non-combat position due to an injury sustained in a 2006 car accident with actor Jung Il-woo, his agency added.