‘Lee Chong Wei: Rise of the Legend’ hits cinemas March 15

Datuk Lee Chong Wei (centre) poses with actors Jake Eng (left) and Tosh Chan during the film launch of ‘Lee Chong Wei ― Rise of The Legend’ at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Kuala Lumpur November 9, 2017. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — A biographical film on national badminton ace Datuk Lee Chong Wei’s life, Lee Chong Wei: Rise of the Legend will hit the cinemas on March 15.

Its director, Teng Bee, said the film, which took almost three years to complete, unfolded Chong Wei’s life journey, starting with his early years as an aspiring young badminton player from Bukit Mertajam, Penang, and all the way to becoming world’s number one.

“I hope the film will pay tribute to the sports legend (Chong Wei) who has inspired us all, especially Malaysians with his fighting spirit,” he told a press conference here today.

Meanwhile, producer Josiah Chieng said the 133-minute movie also highlighted various positive elements and values.

“Lee Chong Wei is a movie that demonstrates the spirit of ‘Malaysia Boleh’ and encourages us to believe in our ability to achieve whatever we want in our life,” he said.

The movie, produced by CB Pictures in collaboration with Mahu Pictures stars Datuk Rosyam Nor who plays Datuk Misbun Sidek, Mark Lee (Chong Wei’s father) and Yeo Yann Yann (Chong Wei’s mother).

The RM7 million movie also stars Jake Eng, who plays younger version of Chong Wei, Tosh Chan (older Chong Wei) and Ashley Hua (Datin Wong Mew Choo).

The film will be screened in 130 cinemas nationwide. — Bernama