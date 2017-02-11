Last updated Saturday, February 11, 2017 1:22 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

LeBeouf’s anti-Trump New York exhibit shuttered over safety concerns

Saturday February 11, 2017
11:44 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Why V-Day flowers are going under the magnifying glass in MiamiThe Edit: Why V-Day flowers are going under the magnifying glass in Miami

The Edit: Before ‘Fifty Shades Darker’, these films tested the boundriesThe Edit: Before ‘Fifty Shades Darker’, these films tested the boundries

One woman’s journey from becoming a teacher to the silverscreenOne woman’s journey from becoming a teacher to the silverscreen

ProjekMMO: ICJ keluar teks Malaysia, mohon semak kes pulau Batu PutehProjekMMO: ICJ keluar teks Malaysia, mohon semak kes pulau Batu Puteh

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LaBeouf and two artists had set up a live-streaming camera outside the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens on Jan. 20, the day that Trump was inaugurated. — Reuters picLaBeouf and two artists had set up a live-streaming camera outside the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens on Jan. 20, the day that Trump was inaugurated. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Feb 11 — A New York City museum has shut down an exhibit protesting US President Donald Trump co-created by actor Shia LaBeouf, saying the installation titled “HEWILLNOTDIVIDE.US” had triggered threats of violence and endangered public safety.

LaBeouf and two artists had set up a live-streaming camera outside the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens on Jan. 20, the day that Trump was inaugurated, and encouraged members of the public to repeat “he will not divide us” into the camera. The exhibit was intended to continue through Trump’s four-year term.

LaBeouf was arrested on Jan. 26 after getting into an altercation with a 25-year-old man at the museum, according to police. The actor allegedly pulled the man’s scarf, scratched his face and shoved him, police said.

In a statement yesterday, the museum said the camera had “created a serious and ongoing public safety hazard.”

“While the installation began constructively, it deteriorated markedly after one of the artists was arrested on the site of the installation and ultimately necessitated this action,” the museum said. “Over the course of the installation, there have been dozens of threats of violence and numerous arrests, such that police felt compelled to be stationed outside the installation 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

The New York City Police Department confirmed it had assigned a foot post to the location 24 hours a day. Police said only one other person had been arrested outside the museum since LaBeouf: a 21-year-old man on Feb. 2 accused of throwing eggs at another person.

Yesterday morning, the live stream showed the words, “The museum has abandoned us,” in capital letters, an image that LaBeouf shared on Twitter.

A message about the project on its website said, “On Feb. 10, 2017, the Museum of the Moving Image abandoned the project. The artists, however, have not.”

A representative for LaBeouf did not immediately respond to a request for comment yesterday. — Reuters 

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline