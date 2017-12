Lead singer for South Korean boy band Shinee dies, reports Yonhap

Kim Jong-hyun was a member of popular Korean group Shinee. — Facebook/SM picSEOUL, Dec 18 —The lead singer for South Korea's top boy band Shinee died on Monday after being taken to hospital unconscious, Yonhap news agency reported without giving any source for the information.

Kim Jong-hyun was found unconscious at his home in Seoul, it said. No further details were immediately available. — Reuters