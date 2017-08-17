LCD Soundsystem to premiere new ‘American Dream’ track

LCD Soundsystem’s ‘American Dream’ releases September 1. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Aug 17 — The third offering from LCD Soundsystem’s upcoming album American Dream is to get its premiere on Wednesday, the band has announced.

The band first put out news of its much-anticipated comeback album in May by way of a Facebook post from the band’s leader, James Murphy. Two songs from the album — Call the Police and American Dream — were also released in May as a digital double-A-side single.

Official album news followed a month later. This will be the group’s fourth studio album, coming more than six years after the band marked its retirement with a three-hour-long concert at Madison Square Garden.

Following the retirement announcement, the band released a comeback single, Christmas Will Break Your Heart, in late 2015, only later revealing plans for a full album.

The latest song is called Tonite and is to premiere on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 radio show on Apple Music today at 9pm Pacific time (that’s midnight in New York and 5am today in London), according to a tweet from the DJ.

American Dream is out September 1. — AFP-Relaxnews