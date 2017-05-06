LCD Soundsystem drops two comeback tracks

A file picture of rock band LCD Soundsystem. — AFP picNEW YORK, May 6 — New York rock band LCD Soundsystem has revealed news about a highly anticipated album and has released its first two tracks, Call the Police and American Dream.

The brand-new tracks are now available via digital platforms.

In a post on Facebook, James Murphy, the band’s leader, answered fans’ pressing questions with updates about the album and plans for live shows.

The album, he said, is in the works, with a vinyl planned to come out on the release day. Much of its preparation is still ahead, however, including finishing the last mix, mastering, pressing and distribution.

According to Murphy, “however long that takes = when the record will be out”.

As for live shows: “Our plan is indeed to play shows near where people live. And no, not just festivals. That’s all being planned as well.”

The Brooklyn group’s most recent album, This is Happening, dates to 2010. In 2011, the band announced they were disbanding and marked the momentous occasion with a farewell concert at Madison Square Garden.

Hopes of a comeback were spurred in 2015 when the band released the single Christmas Will Break Your Heart; that track was followed with proper news of a reunion, a tour that took them to major music festivals last summer, and the studio album that is now in the works. — AFP-Relaxnews