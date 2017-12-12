Larry King ‘flatly and unequivocally’ denies groping allegations

Larry King arrives for the International Emmy Awards in New York November 20, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Dec 12 — Television legend Larry King is refuting groping allegations brought against him by Terry Richard.

Richard, the former wife of late singer Eddie Fisher, made the allegations against King in an interview with DailyMailTV that was published yesterday.

She claims that King groped her on two separate occasions in 2005 and 2006. In the first incident, she claims King slid his hand down her backless dress and put his fingers between her buttocks while they were posing for a photo.

“Larry King is a groper,” Richard told DailyMailTV. “He groped me twice. He gets a thrill doing this in front of the camera, knowing I couldn’t do anything.”

In the second alleged incident, they were also taking a photo and King allegedly squeezed her buttocks so hard that she got a bruise.

According to People, King “flatly and unequivocally denies these claims” and “intends to file suit and prove that they’re utterly false”. The outlet also reported that an attorney for King had sent a denial letter to DailyMailTV with regards to Richard’s account.

“We represent Larry King. I am informed that you intend to publish a statement by a woman named Terry Richards that, 10 or more years ago, Mr. King supposedly ‘groped’ her at one or more baseball dinners,” the letter reads.

“That assertion is entirely and unequivocally false and defamatory. Mr King did no such thing then or ever. Your publishing this false and defamatory statement will be actionable and highly damaging.”

Richard was married briefly to Fisher from 1975 to 1976. Fisher died in 2010 at the age of 82.