Lana Del Rey teases ‘White Mustang’ video

Thursday September 14, 2017
10:57 AM GMT+8

A file picture of Lana Del Rey. — AFP picA file picture of Lana Del Rey. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Sept 14 — US singer Lana Del Rey took to Twitter to tease the video for White Mustang, which was set to come out later today.

The nearly-40-second clip opens as a camera offers an overhead view of what looks to be a Hollywood neighbourhood, before zooming in one specific mansion. Inside, the singer is seen, dressed glamorously and standing over a bearded man in a white t-shirt.

Del Rey shared the clip on Twitter with the simple message “Video tomorrow x”; while no time was specified, fans can presumably keep an eye on Twitter to watch for the release.

White Mustang was included on Lana Del Rey’s latest album, Lust for Life, which she released in July.

Follow Del Rey on Twitter at: twitter.com/LanaDelRey — AFP-Relaxnews

