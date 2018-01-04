Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Lana Del Rey features on Borns’ ‘God Save Our Young Blood’

Thursday January 4, 2018
10:56 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Cate Blanchett picked to head Cannes festival juryThe Edit: Cate Blanchett picked to head Cannes festival jury

Trump tells former aide Bannon he has ‘lost his mind’Trump tells former aide Bannon he has ‘lost his mind’

Johari: Malaysia unlikely to meet 2020 balanced budget goalJohari: Malaysia unlikely to meet 2020 balanced budget goal

Conte blames bad luck for dismal Morata display at ArsenalConte blames bad luck for dismal Morata display at Arsenal

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A file picture of singer Lana Del Rey. — AFP picA file picture of singer Lana Del Rey. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Jan 4 — US singer-songwriter Børns called in Lana Del Rey to contribute to his new track God Save Our Young Blood, which appears on his upcoming album Blue Madonna.

The two artists sing about young love on the romantic, synth-filled track, lending both their voices to the swelling chorus.

The track premiered on Apple’s Beats 1 Radio before getting a wider streaming release. In an interview with DJ Matt Wilkinson, Børns said he took inspiration from Lana Del Rey’s vocals when writing the song, adding, “I was trying to do my best Lana impression.”

Børns’ album Blue Madonna is out January 12 and will be the singer’s sophomore LP after 2015’s Dopamine.

Stream God Save Our Young Blood on Spotify via: smarturl.it/k0e37k

Or listen on YouTube. — AFP-Relaxnews

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline